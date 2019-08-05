Motorcyclist fined €80 and given two penalty points for 'well-worn' tyre

This motorcyclist was recently stopped by the Naas Roads Policing Unit after it was spotted that one of the tyres was worn down, with motorists being urged to check their tyres.

It is understood that the motorcyclist had a 'well-worn' tyre and they were fined €80 and given two penalty points.

Taking to social media, Naas RPU said: "Motorcyclists- please check your Tyres regularly."

