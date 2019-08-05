Intel supports Leixlip student as part of DCU STEM Teacher internship

Earlier this year Dublin City University launched its 2019 STEM Teacher Internship programme which provides DCU STEM teacher education students with the unique opportunity to avail of an internship experience in the STEM industry, and one young teacher from Leixlip is working at Intel as part of his internship.



The programme, which is strongly supported by the Connecting Women in Technology Group (CWIT) of which Intel is a member, is now in its fourth year and this summer has 19 different companies hosting 32 students for a 12 week paid internship.



Three of the teacher education students are completing their internships at the Intel campus in Leixlip, Co. Kildare – Karen Marry, a Masters in Primary Teaching student from Navan, Co. Meath; Michael Simmons, a Primary Education student from Leixlip, Co. Kildare; and Meabh Donohoe, a Science Education student from Ardattin, Co. Carlow.



Meabh is spending her internship with the MPE department whist Michael and Karen are working in the Movidius team.

Speaking about why he wanted to become a teacher, Michael said: “I wanted to make a difference in children’s lives through creating a happy school environment.”

“Intel Leixlip has amazing services for employees, from gyms to dentists, even a barbers! It’s like a town in itself We are working on the Micro Bit project. As we get more familiar with this project, we are given the responsibility to order in more parts for the project. Our next plan is to order in a robot to connect the computer to. This is something I really want to bring back to Primary school," he said.

Speaking about working day-to-day in Intel for the programme, Michael said: "I think I had a misconception about big companies. I thought it would be people on their own, at their desks all day but here it is very team-based. There is an emphasis on collaboration and working together to achieve a team goal which I really enjoy."

This flagship internship programme is supported by an education-industry collaboration that is strongly committed to supporting innovative and creative approaches to STEM education in Ireland and to date over €500,000 in funding has been spent on the programme.

This year will see 21 different companies host 35 students for a 12 week paid internship.

Click here to find out more about the STEM Teacher Internship programme.

