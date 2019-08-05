Co Kildare Death Notices: Bank Holiday Monday, 5 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Burke (née Devine)

Barrogstown, Maynooth, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare



Burke (nee Devine), Kathleen (Kitty), Barrogstown, Maynooth & late of Ballinafagh, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, August 3rd 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, beloved wife of the recently deceased Pat, deeply regretted her loving sons Chris & Jim, daughter Maureen, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Joe & Paddy, sister Maggie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) DEEGAN (née Farrell)

Rosetown, Athgarvan, Kildare



DEEGAN Elizabeth (Lil) (née Farrell) Ashley Lodge Nursing Home and formerly Rosetown, Athgarvan, Co. Kildare). Lil, wife of the late Edward (Teddy) and mother of the late Terry; sadly missed by her loving grandsons Gavin and Gary, greatgrandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Lil Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association. Donations box in the church.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Moriarty

Bryanstown, Kilcock, Kildare / Castlegregory, Kerry



Moriarty, James (Jimmy), Bryanstown, Kilcock, Co. Kildare & late of Maharees, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry, August 4th 2019, peacefully, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maeve, daughters Brenda, Niamh & Nessa, sons in law Richard & Aidan, grandchildren Jess, Adam, Pippa & Henry, brother Johnny, sister Dora, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only, please. House strictly private on Wednesday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Sheila Brennan (née O' Sullivan)

Ticknevin, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully in the care of her family. Wife of the late Martin and mother-in-law of the late Kieran Skelly. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her daughters Christina O'Neill (Tyrrellspass) and Muriel Skelly, son-in-law Liam, sisters Teresa and Betty, grandchildren Lydia, Jerome, Bianca, Mckayla, Dylan, Patrice & Danielle, great grandson Tadhg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Sheila Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Muriel's home Ballyhagen, Carbury (Eircode W91 AE67) this Sunday and Monday with Rosary each day at 8pm. Removal this Tuesday at 1pm, arriving to the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn for 1.30pm Funeral Mass followed burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'NEILL (née Vines)

Eyre Street, Newbridge, Kildare



O'NEILL Elizabeth (Betty) (née Vines), Eyre Street, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 2nd August 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her daughter Fiona and her infant sons William Gerard and Declan; sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Kieran, sister Patricia, brother-in-law Maurice, sisters-in-law Judy and Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandsons Jonathan and Dane, nieces and nephews, her carer Marian, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Betty Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday from 3 o'clock with Rosary that evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Sean Jordan

Derryvarogue, Donadea, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin



Jordan, Sean, Derryvarogue, Donadea, Co. Kildare & late of Old County Road, Crumlin, Dublin, August 1st 2019, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, sons Justin & Sean Óg, daughters Adrienne, Fiona & Maureen, sons in law John, John & Colm, daughter in law Iria, grandchildren, brother Louis, sisters Dorothy & Lolly, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, especially Michael, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his daughter Fiona's residence (W91AH97) on Monday from 5-8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Flowers or donations to Friends of Naas Hospital.