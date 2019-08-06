A cloudy start to the day with thundery downpours expected for Co Kildare today

Cloud will quickly build again this morning as showers develop more widely, and in the afternoon some heavy thundery downpours will occur for parts of Co Kildare, according to Met Eireann.

Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in westerly breezes.

Meanwhile, there is currently a Status Yellow rainfall weather warning in place from Met Eireann for the entire province of Connacht.

Forecasters are warning of 'heavy prolonged showers with the risk of thundery downpours' that could lead to 'rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40 mm over the period.' The warning is valid until 6pm this evening.

However, the rest of the country including Co Kildare can expect 'heavy thundery downpours' as well today.

A spokesperson for the national forecaster said: "Showers and spells of showery rain will develop again today with occasional heavy thundery downpours, especially over the northern half of the country. Highs of 17 to 21C in westerly breezes.

"The showers will become isolated later this evening, and overnight there will be long clear periods. Lows of 11 to 13C. A few shallow fog patches will form as the breeze dies off."

While there will still be some shower activity tomorrow, Wednesday, overall it will be a significantly less showery day (although any showers that do develop will be intense) and good spells of sunny weather will occur, especially during the morning and early afternoon.

Highs of 18 to 21 degrees in westerly breezes.