Cheeky Clane motorist is fined a hefty €150 for parking in a disabled bay-all to reach the ATM!
Kildare Gardai are urging motorists to 'please respect the disabled parking bays'
Kildare Garda Division Facebook
This cheeky driver parked illegally in a disabled bay in Clane yesterday to "just" use the ATM across the road, and they had to fork out an additional €150.
Driver told Kildare Gardai that the village was busy and that was why they parked there. Fixed Charge Notice issued to the driver and they were issued a hefty fine of €150 for parking without a permit.
