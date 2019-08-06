Roadworks in parts of Newbridge town running every night for the next 4 weeks

A month long resurfacing project is set to commence in Newbridge from tonight.

In a statement, Kildare County Council said: "Please note that road resurfacing works will be carried out on the R445 Naas Rd. in Newbridge (Liffey Bridge to Buckley’s Cross) commencing on Tuesday 6th of August for approximately 4 weeks.

In order to minimise disruption, the works will be carried out at night between 8pm and 6am daily."

Full temporary traffic management will be in place.

Delays are to be expected in the area for the duration of the works.