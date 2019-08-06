11 patients without beds at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 11 patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today according to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures.

This is a sharp increase from 0 patients without beds last Friday at the Kildare facility.

Meanwhile, 476 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationwide according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 334 are waiting in the emergency department, while 142 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 62, Cork University Hospital at 57, South Tipperary General Hospital at 40.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.