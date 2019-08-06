Tenders invited for planning and design of M4 widening project between Maynooth and Leixlip

Labour's Emmet Stagg was in contact with Transport Infrastructure Ireland in relation to the Upgrade of the M4 between Maynooth and Leixlip, a project which will see the widening of the M4 from two lanes to three, in each direction.

The project, stated Mr. Stagg, is included in the National Development Plan 2018-2027 and is listed as a major road development to be prioritised.

The project is approximately 10km in length, with 1.5km in South Dublin Co. Council and the remainder in Kildare Co. Council. It is understood that the project went through a pre-appraisal stage which was approved by the Department of Transport last January.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland have advised Mr. Stagg, that Kildare Co. Council have recently invited tenders for the provision of technical advisory services to progress the planning and design work on the project.

Welcoming the move to secure consultants to advance the project Mr. Stagg stated that the M4 at present 'suffers from serious congestion and the project would improve journey time reliability and improve connectivity.'

In conclusion Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that the delivery of the M4 upgrade is critical and he would continue to press the Minister for Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland on the project.