Co Kildare Death Notices: Wednesday, 7 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Debbie Finn (Coulahan)

Tallaght, Dublin / Sallins, Kildare



Finn (Coulahan), Debbie (Sallins, Kildare and late of Balrothery Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24), August 5th, 2019 peacefully at St. James’ Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Derek, loving mother of Holly and Andy and cherished daughter of May and Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, children, parents, sister Karen, brothers Paul and Kieran, cousin Lynn, nieces Lauren and Leah, nephews Nathan, Jamie and Killian, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home on Wednesday (August 7th) from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Thursday (August 8th) to St. Aengus’ Church, Balrothery arriving for 10 o’c Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. (Donation box at Church). All enquiries to – 01 451 6701.

The death has occurred of John Murphy

Celbridge, Kildare



MURPHY, John (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) August 4th., 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved son of the late Tailte (Tolly) and Thomas (Tom) and much loved brother of Eileen and Mark; Sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Cristina, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and the staff and his friends in the St. John of Gods Community.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening (August 7th) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (August 8th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

The death has occurred of Helen O'Donnell (née McDonnell)

Rosehill, Moone, Athy, Kildare



Daughter of the Late Dermot and Kathleen McDonnell, Shandon Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin and sister of the Late Aidan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin, daughters Róisín and Sarah, brother Ian, sisters Judy and Úna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Rest in Peace





Reposing at her residence (Eircode R14 WA26) from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning to arrive at The Church of the Blessed Trinity, Moone, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Private cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private Thursday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Baldwin

St. Brigid's Tce., Clane, Kildare



Baldwin, Robert (Bob), St. Brigid's Tce., Clane, Co. Kildare, August 5th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas, beloved husband of the late Nancy, deeply regretted by his wonderfull wife Anne, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Wednesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Murray (née Byrne)

Abbey Park Court, Clane, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



Murray (nee Byrne), Mary, Abbey Park Court, Clane, Co. Kildare & late of Ballyfermot, Dublin, August 4th 2019, peacefully at St. James's Hospital, beloved wife of the late Paddy, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Breda & Catherine, sons Christopher, Thomas & Alan, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Eileen, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Burke (née Devine)

Barrogstown, Maynooth, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare



Burke (nee Devine), Kathleen (Kitty), Barrogstown, Maynooth & late of Ballinafagh, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, August 3rd 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, beloved wife of the recently deceased Pat, deeply regretted her loving sons Chris & Jim, daughter Maureen, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Joe & Paddy, sister Maggie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) DEEGAN (née Farrell)

Rosetown, Athgarvan, Kildare



DEEGAN Elizabeth (Lil) (née Farrell) Ashley Lodge Nursing Home and formerly Rosetown, Athgarvan, Co. Kildare). Lil, wife of the late Edward (Teddy) and mother of the late Terry; sadly missed by her loving grandsons Gavin and Gary, greatgrandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Lil Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association. Donations box in the church.