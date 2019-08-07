Some sunny spells and heavy showers on the way for Co Kildare today

Today will be mainly dry with isolated showers and good sunny spells at first but later showers will become more widespread for Co Kildare, according to Met Eireann.

Top temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees, in moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight will be mostly dry with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 8 to 11 degrees. Winds will fall light with mist or fog patches forming.

A forecaster for Met Eireann said: "Tomorrow, Thursday will be a mainly dry day with just a few isolated showers and good sunny spells at first, but cloud will increase later with a spell of rain pushing in from the southwest later in the evening.

Top temperatures will be 18 to 21 degrees in light east to southeasterly breezes but increasing moderate later."