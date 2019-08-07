Road works being carried out on the Millicent Rd in Clane today
Traffic management system in place
A stop/go system is currently in place on the Millicent Road in Clane to facilitate works.
According to Kildare County Council, full traffic management plans including a Stop/Go system will be in place on Wednesday 7 August 2019 to facilitate necessary road works.
"Delays are to be expected, your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted," they said.
