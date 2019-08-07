Fantastic 4-bed bungalow in Kildare Town with potential for expansion on the market for €375K

This modern 4-bedroom bungalow in Kildare Town boasts plenty of plenty of potential as it includes a possibility for expansion and good-sized gardens for an asking price of €375,000.

AMove Properties are delighted to present as it enters the property market ‘Tullyvale’, Tully East, Kildare Town, which provides a rare opportunity to purchase a spacious, modern bungalow in the heart of Kildare town.

Tucked off the main Dublin road, in a cul de sac of just 11 homes, this charming property will suit an array of discerning buyers. It sits in a peaceful location, just behind Lidl and has a wonderful south facing orientation to rear.

Built in 2006, this well-designed property accommodation comprises of a reception hall, lounge, a modern kitchen / dining-room, 4 double bedrooms (2 en-suite) with one bedroom also used as a playroom, a main bathroom, large utility room, hot-press and guest w.c.

Outside the property benefits from an enviable large south facing rear garden.

‘Tullyvale’ is situated within walking distance of the railway station, choice of schools, shopping in the town or outlet shopping at Kildare Village. This home is also situated on the Dublin / Newbridge side of Kildare town and is within easy reach of both Junctions 12 & 13 onto the M7.

