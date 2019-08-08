Co Kildare Death Notices: Thursday, 8 August, 2019

The death has occurred of David Britton

Allen Cross, Kilmeague, Kildare



Britton, David, Allen Cross, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare, August 6th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of the ICU Unit, Tullamore Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, daughters Joanne & Emma, sons-in-law Alan & Collie, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law Gabrielle and Bernadette, brother-in-law Derek, grandchildren Jack, Dan, Thomas & Charlie, nephews, nieces, especially Robbie and Jessie and their partners Dianne & Rob, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May David Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3pm to 6pm only please. Removal on Friday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium for 2pm Funeral Service. House strictly private at all other times please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ICU Unit, Tullamore Hospital.Donation box in crematorium.

The death has occurred of Joe K. Hannon

Banna East, Ardfert, Kerry / Celbridge, Kildare / Ballisodare, Sligo



Joe K. Hannon, Banna East, Ardfert, Co. Kerry and formerly of Celbridge, Co. Kildare and Ballisodare, Co. Sligo, peacefully on August 7th, 2019, beloved husband of Fran (nee Barrett) and dear father of Abigail and Robbie. Pre-deceased by his first wife Mary (nee Cunningham) and infant daughter Natalie. Sadly missed by loving family, step-children Dearbháil, Orlaith and Eddie, grandchildren, sisters Kay and Myra, brother Paul, sons-in-law Stephen, John and Shay, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry, Co. Offaly on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. Removal at 6.00 p.m. to The Church of The Assumption, Rathangan, Co. Kildare (arriving at 7.00 p.m.) Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rathangan. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry of c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

The death has occurred of Johanna VAN NOORT KUP

Athgarvan, Kildare



Van Noort Kup (Athgarvan) – Aug 3, 2019, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, Johanna (Hannie), beloved wife of the late Peter; Sadly missed by her relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for Service at 2.30pm followed by Cremation. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Debbie Finn (Coulahan)

Tallaght, Dublin / Sallins, Kildare



Finn (Coulahan), Debbie (Sallins, Kildare and late of Balrothery Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24), August 5th, 2019 peacefully at St. James’ Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Derek, loving mother of Holly and Andy and cherished daughter of May and Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, children, parents, sister Karen, brothers Paul and Kieran, cousin Lynn, nieces Lauren and Leah, nephews Nathan, Jamie and Killian, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home on Wednesday (August 7th) from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Thursday (August 8th) to St. Aengus’ Church, Balrothery arriving for 10 o’c Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. (Donation box at Church). All enquiries to – 01 451 6701.

The death has occurred of John Murphy

Celbridge, Kildare



MURPHY, John (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) August 4th., 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved son of the late Tailte (Tolly) and Thomas (Tom) and much loved brother of Eileen and Mark; Sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Cristina, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and the staff and his friends in the St. John of Gods Community.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening (August 7th) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (August 8th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Helen O'Donnell (née McDonnell)

Rosehill, Moone, Athy, Kildare



Daughter of the Late Dermot and Kathleen McDonnell, Shandon Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin and sister of the Late Aidan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin, daughters Róisín and Sarah, brother Ian, sisters Judy and Úna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Rest in Peace





Reposing at her residence (Eircode R14 WA26) from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning to arrive at The Church of the Blessed Trinity, Moone, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Private cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private Thursday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Baldwin

St. Brigid's Tce., Clane, Kildare



Baldwin, Robert (Bob), St. Brigid's Tce., Clane, Co. Kildare, August 5th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas, beloved husband of the late Nancy, deeply regretted by his wonderfull wife Anne, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Wednesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.