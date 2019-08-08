Kildare Mobile Library coming to a place near you soon

The Kildare Mobile Library service is returning to the road on the 3rd of September after the Summer holidays.

The Mobile Library serves 26 stops over a three week route.

Stops vary between 30 minute and 3 hour duration depending on demand.

The Library stops outside primary schools, and in village centers all around rural Kildare.

It serves all the community young and old.

The Mobile library is surprisingly spacious with room for over 4,000 books.

The stock is regularly updated and renewed with all the latest and most popular titles, in children's, young adult and adult fiction and non fiction.

It also has large print books and audio books available to borrow.

Membership is free, and there are no fines for late returns.



You may find the Mobile Library Timetable for the period September 2019 to the end of may 2020 on www.kildare.ie/library/ library/mobilelibrary.

For any other inquiries you may email mobilelib@kildarecoco.ie.