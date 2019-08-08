Road resurfacing works underway in Leixlip
Traffic management system will be in place until next Tuesday 13 August
Road works will be carried out on the Celbridge Rd in Leixlip until August 13
Road resurfacing works are taking place on the Celbridge Road in Leixlip from junction with the Old Hill towards Leixlip Park from today Thursday 8 August until next Tuesday 13 August.
According to Kildare County Council, the works will taking place from 8am to 6pm daily (excluding weekend).
A STOP/GO Traffic Management system will be in operation.
Kildare County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on