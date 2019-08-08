Road resurfacing works underway in Leixlip

Traffic management system will be in place until next Tuesday 13 August

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

sign for roadworks

Road works will be carried out on the Celbridge Rd in Leixlip until August 13

Road resurfacing works are taking place on the Celbridge Road in Leixlip from junction with the Old Hill towards Leixlip Park from today Thursday 8 August until next Tuesday 13 August.

According to Kildare County Council, the works will taking place from 8am to 6pm daily (excluding weekend).

A STOP/GO Traffic Management system will be in operation.

Kildare County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.