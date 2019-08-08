Road resurfacing works underway in Leixlip

Road resurfacing works are taking place on the Celbridge Road in Leixlip from junction with the Old Hill towards Leixlip Park from today Thursday 8 August until next Tuesday 13 August.

According to Kildare County Council, the works will taking place from 8am to 6pm daily (excluding weekend).

A STOP/GO Traffic Management system will be in operation.

Kildare County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.