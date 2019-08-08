New mental health programme starting in Co Kildare next month

Aware, Ireland’s national charity supporting people affected by depression, bipolar disorder and mood-related conditions, is to host a new positive mental health programme in County Kildare starting next month.

Aware’s Relatives & Friends Programme, for those supporting a loved one experiencing depression or bipolar disorder, gets underway at the Glen Royal Hotel, Maynooth, on Tuesday September 10 at 7.30pm.

The programme takes place over a period of four weeks and is open to people aged 18 years and over. You can secure your place with a booking deposit of €30 (€10 for students, and those who are unemployed or over 65 years or who hold a medical card) – refundable at the end of the programme – by visiting www.aware.ie/education

It is estimated that there are more than 450,000 people in Ireland who experience depression at any one time, while there are approximately 45,000 people diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Depression and bipolar disorder are mental health conditions that affect our thinking, energy, feelings and behaviour. While they can vary from mild to severe, and impact on our relationships, family and work lives, it is possible to find ways to manage the conditions, and to lead healthy and productive lives.

Skills for Life



According to Bríd O’Meara, Aware’s Director of Services, the new programme is designed to support the loved ones of people living with depression or bipolar disorder:

“Our Relatives & Friends Programme is about providing participants with the emotional and practical skills they need for themselves while supporting a loved one who is experiencing depression or bipolar disorder. The programme offers coping tools to help people deal with their circumstances as well as helping to improve communication skills in their relationship.

It also offers advice on self-care and every person goes away with their own personal action plan to better address challenges at home which benefits both themselves and their loved one. People attending this programme really gain from meeting others in similar circumstances to themselves and in sharing that sense of mutual understanding and support.”

If you are worried about depression or bipolar disorder, you can call the Aware Support Line on Freephone 1800 80 48 48 or emailsupportmail@aware.ie