Co Kildare Death Notices: Thursday, 8 August, 2019

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Higgins

Castlebrowne, Clane, Kildare



Higgins, John (Johnny), Castlebrowne, Clane, Co. Kildare & former caretaker of Clane Primary Schools, August 8th 2019, peacefully at his home, deeply regretted by his loving brothers Joseph & Lar, sisters Liz, Mary, Sal & Brig, brothers-in-law Pat & Mick, sisters-in-law Ber & Tina, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Susan Nolan (née Flanagan)

Killina, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully in the Tender Care of the Staff of Hazel Hall - Clane. Predeceased by her husband Pa and baby son Thomas.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family Corina, Raymond, Jerome & Sinead, her brothers Bishop Tom Flanagan (San Antonio Texas) Padraic (Pat) Portumna, Jerome (Killina) her sister Martha Noone (Naas), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Susan Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her Home (Eircode W91CK84) on Friday from 11am with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House Private on Saturday Please

The death has occurred of Derek (Choc) SMITH

Thornfield Manor, Ballysax, The Curragh, Kildare



SMITH Derek (Choc) Thornfield Manor, Ballysax, The Curragh, Co. Kildare - 8th August 2019 (peacefully) in the care of the nurses and staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin after a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving family, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Derek Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of David Britton

Allen Cross, Kilmeague, Kildare



Britton, David, Allen Cross, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare, August 6th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of the ICU Unit, Tullamore Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, daughters Joanne & Emma, sons-in-law Alan & Collie, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law Gabrielle and Bernadette, brother-in-law Derek, grandchildren Jack, Dan, Thomas & Charlie, nephews, nieces, especially Robbie and Jessie and their partners Dianne & Rob, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May David Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3pm to 6pm only please. Removal on Friday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium for 2pm Funeral Service. House strictly private at all other times please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ICU Unit, Tullamore Hospital.Donation box in crematorium.