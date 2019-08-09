Kildare motorist fails road-side drugs test and will face court appearance
Naas Roads Policing Unit seize vehicle for 'dangerous and defective two bald front tyres'
An Garda Siochana Twitter
A Kildare driver has failed a road-side drugs test and will now face a court appearance.
Naas Roads Policing Unit says it stopped a car yesterday evening.
Taking to social media, they said: "Driver failed roadside test for drugs and was arrested. Car seized for dangerous and defective two bald front tyres."
Court appearance to follow.
