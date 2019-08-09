Kildare motorist fails road-side drugs test and will face court appearance

A Kildare driver has failed a road-side drugs test and will now face a court appearance.

Naas Roads Policing Unit says it stopped a car yesterday evening.

Taking to social media, they said: "Driver failed roadside test for drugs and was arrested. Car seized for dangerous and defective two bald front tyres."

Court appearance to follow.

