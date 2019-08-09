Naas Hospital reporting there are 22 patients on trolleys today

There are currently 22 patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital, according to the latest Trolley Watch Figures released by the the INMO.

There are 18 people receiving treatment in the emergency department and four on wards elsewhere in the Kildare facility.

Nationwide 423 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 290 are waiting in the emergency department, while 133 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 66, Cork University Hospital at 45, and University Hospital Galway at 38.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space