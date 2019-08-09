Co Kildare Death Notices for today, Friday 9 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Tommy Byrne

Highfield Park, Kilcock, Kildare



Late of Spin Bridge, Kilcock. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Tommy, loving husband of Mary. Sadly missed by his wife, brother Ollie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May Tommy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph's cemetery.

The death has occurred of Derek (Choc) SMITH

Thornfield Manor, Ballysax, The Curragh, Kildare



SMITH Derek (Choc) Thornfield Manor, Ballysax, The Curragh, Co. Kildare - 8th August 2019 (peacefully) in the care of the nurses and staff of St. James' Hospital, Dublin after a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving family, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Derek Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Sunday from 2 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 11 o'clock to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 12 noon.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Higgins

Castlebrowne, Clane, Kildare



Higgins, John (Johnny), Castlebrowne, Clane, Co. Kildare & former caretaker of Clane Primary Schools, August 8th 2019, peacefully at his home, deeply regretted by his loving brothers Joseph & Lar, sisters Liz, Mary, Sal & Brig, brothers-in-law Pat & Mick, sisters-in-law Ber & Tina, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Susan Nolan (née Flanagan)

Killina, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully, in the tender care of the Staff of Hazel Hall - Clane. Predeceased by her husband Pa and baby son Thomas.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family Corina, Raymond, Jerome & Sinead, her brothers Bishop Tom Flanagan (San Antonio Texas) Padraic (Pat) Portumna, Jerome (Killina) her sister Martha Noone (Naas), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Susan Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (eircode W91CK8H) on Friday from 11am with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private on Saturday, please.