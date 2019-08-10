Sunday, 11 August - the fun really gears up at Hollywood Fair

Tomorrow, Sunday 11 August will see the vintage fun heighten in Hollywood village as the Fair gets into top gear with a full afternoon and evening of spectacle, entertainment, crafts and exhibitions at every turn. But Hollywood Fair also entails a huge amount of fun participation for young children, for youth and absolutely every generation in attendance!

The farming aspect is as important as the entertainment, style and skill demos. From 10.30am, the Sheep Dog Trials will be hosted. From 12-5pm, teas and goodies will be hosted by Hollywood ICA.

From 1pm to 1.55pm, Ballymore Eustace Concert Band will entertain from the main stage venue before Minister for Health Simon Harris, TD and two local seniors will officially announce Hollywood Fair 2019 open, followed by Athy & District Pipe Band.

Set dancing, trad music, entertainment at every turn during Hollywood Fair

From then on, visitors can enjoy a jam packed afternoon of vintage entertainment at every turn.

2-6pm, Local Art Exhibition and Flower Arranging with Demonstration in Church of Ireland

2pm Hand Shearing Competition 2.15pm 3pm, Mary Byrne School of Irish Dancing

3-4pm Exhibition and Talk by renowned Fiddle Maker/Musician Paul Bradley in the CO!

4pm Vintage Machine Shearing by Eoin Roddy and James Doyle

3.-4pm Ryan’s Raven Band 4.15pm, Falconry Display

4-6.30pm Set Dancing with Syl & Liz accompanied by The Brian Ború Ceilí Band

5.00pm Presentation of Prizes - Sheep Show 6.30pm – 7.30pm, Cat Melodian

7.30pm - 9pm Mór Ceol

Note Road Closure for Sunday 11: 8am – 9pm Admission €5 U12s go free

Steam engines and traditional farming displays throughout the Fair

Exhibitions/Displays

Exhibition of Antique bicycles in school Hall (12 noon 6pm)

• Exhibition of Old Photographs in the Community Centre (12 noon 6pm) • Craft Displays in the Craft and Street • Wash Day Display • Butter & Bread Making Display •

Vintage Car & Tractor Display • Wood turning Demonstration • Threshing • Sheep dog trials • Black Smith Display in Forge • Corn Rolling Display • Basket Weaving • Traditional Thatching

and Roof demonstrations • Video Display: Hollywood GAA V The Glen(Gaelic Match) and also “Mass at the Mass Rock” • Lord Edwards Own Living History - a multi-period re-enactment Group - Re-enacting the Kildare Malicia 1798 & Battle of Ashbourne Centenary Commemoration Committee • Large array of vintage farm machinery on display all day outdoors • Old style Threshing Machine and Steam Engines Display



Activities/Events

• Pre 1950’s Games • Duck Race • Pets Corner

• Match-Making - Willie Daly from Lisdoonvarna

• Horseshoe Throwing



Food and Beverages

• Traditional Cooking – Stew • Traditional Confectionery Stall – Tuck Shop • Cake Stall •

Traditional food in the Hollywood Inn & Hollywood Cafe

