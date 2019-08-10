Lucky Kildare punter wins €9,000 after €2 bet
Picked out five horses to win
Big pay-out for canny punter
A County Kildare punter hit the winning streak this weekend and had over 9,000 reasons to celebrate thanks to an incredible horse racing coup.
The anonymous punter placed a €2 Super Yankee bet in a local BoyleSports shop and picked out five horses to win on the Friday cards at Musselburgh and Newmarket.
Pop dancer won at 5/4 in the 2.40 at Musselburgh to begin the stunning coup and an hour later Alright Sunshine won at 11/10 to set the heart racing a little faster. When Economic Crisis won the 4.40 at 4/1 the prospect of a significant boost to the finances was thrown onto the shoulders of two horses in evening races at Newmarket.
Nina Bailarina then danced through to take the 5.25 at 4/5 before 25/1 outsider Cepheus competed the mega wager by stealing the 6.35 race by the narrow margin of a neck.
For their total stake of €52, the lucky Kildare native walked off with a reward totalling €9,063.74.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We have to hand it to our Kildare punter for a spectacular set of selections on Friday. Most of the horses were amongst the favourites but the 25/1 winner capped things off perfectly and we hope the well-deserved winnings go down well.”
