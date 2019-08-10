Spacious 4-bed home in Newbridge with stables and paddocks extending to 11.5 acres on the market for €550K

This spacious, 4-bedroom home in Newbridge will certainly appeal to those with a keen interest in all things equestrian, as it boasts c.11.5 acres of land with 3 paddocks and 6 stables for an asking price of €550,000.

Kelly Hudson Properties proudly present to the market ‘Hawkfield Stables’, Hawkfield, Newbridge, Co Kildare, and this impressive 4-bed detached house comes with equestrian facilities set on c.11.5acres of good quality land.

Built in 1987 this house extends to c.1800sqft of well-proportioned spacious accommodation that comes in excellent condition, having been meticulously maintained by its current owners.

Inside the property consists of 4 good-sized bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (including an en suite and guest w.c.), an entrance hall, kitchen/dining area, utility room, sitting room, and a family room.

Outside this delightful family home is approached through wrought iron gates. Adjacent to the property there are superb equestrian facilities that include, 3 paddocks & an American style barn which incorporates 6 stables and feeding/bedding store.

Situated in a highly sought-after area, this property is a little over 5km from the World famous Curragh Racecourse.

The village of Milltown is just 2km and the heart of Newbridge town is a little over 3km away. A host of amenities can be found here which include, schools, shops, banks, restaurants, Whitewater Shopping Centre and much more.

