Co Kildare Death Notices: Monday, 12 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Walter Alexander SKOYLES

Clane, Kildare / Raheny, Dublin



Peacfully at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Loving husband of Thelma for 62 years and dear father of Lesley (Sutton), Karen (Clayton), Tracey (Dunlop) and the late baby David. He will be sadly missed and lovingly rembered by his family, his grandchildren Peter, Douglas, Martin, Sam, Mark, Georgia, Isobella and Rex, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and his late sister May's partner Jeff, sons-in-law David and Angus, extended family, friends and his faithful friend Misty.

Funeral Service on Thursday, 15th August, at 11 am in St. David's Church of Ireland, Naas followed by burial in Maudlings Cemetery, Naas.

"SAFE HOME"

The death has occurred of Paddy Byrne

Commonstown, Moone, Kildare



BYRNE (Commonstown, Moone, Co. Kildare) August 11th, 2019, Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, children Bernadette, Billy and Padraic, brothers John and Mick, sister Rosie, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Niamh, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren Seán and Hugh, nieces nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R14 HX75) from 3pm on Monday afternoon with prayers at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Tuesday morning to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private Tuesday morning please.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Choiseul

Walterstown, Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare



William (Willie) Choiseul, Walterstown, Two Mile House, Naas, Co. Kildare. August 9th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the Staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Beloved brother of the late Charles and James. Deeply regretted by his nephews Charles, Paul and James, nieces Margaret, Anne, Valerie, and Colette, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his nephew James on Sunday, 11th August, from 5 o’clock until the conclusion of prayers beginning at 8 o’clock. Removal from there on Monday (12th) to St. Peters Church, Two Mile House, arriving for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May William Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary Gregory (née Robotham)

Kilrush, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, children Philip, Mary and Keith, sisters Margaret, Veronica and Kathleen, son-in-law Martin, daughters-in-law Nikki and Andrea, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Jessica, Ava, Cillian and Sienna, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her son Keith's residence, 6 Prusselstown Green, Athy (eircode R14 F656) from 6pm on Saturday evening. Reposing from 12 noon on Sunday with rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Monday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private Monday morning please.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Ward

Newtown Donore, Naas, Kildare



Ward, John (Jack), Newtown Donore, Naas, Co. Kildare, August 9th 2019, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lizzie, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous from 5pm on Saturday with prayers at 8:30pm. Removal on Sunday at 6:45pm to Our Lady and St. Joseph's Church, Prosperous, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Allen Ward, Naas Hospital.