Mostly dry with some showery outbreaks on the way for Co Kildare today

It's set to be a sunny, mostly dry start to the morning with isolated showers expected later for Co Kildare.

However, cloud will build up and showers will develop in the afternoon according to national forecaster Met Eireann. A few showers will turn heavy and possibly thundery later.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Showers will gradually die out early tonight and skies will clear. Another cool night with lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in just light breezes.

Tomorrow, Tuesday will be a largely dry day with spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in light westerly winds.

On Tuesday night, rain will spread across the country. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Breezy in the south with fresh southeast winds, elsewhere it will be less windy.