Temporary closure of the Hollow Road on the Curragh this afternoon to facilitate defence forces training exercises

Road Closures will take place in the Defence Forces Training Centre in the Curragh Camp this week, and the Hollow Road in the Curragh is closed until 2pm this afternoon.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Defence confirmed to KildareNow that there will be road closures in the area this week.

"There are road closures today until 1400hrs (2pm)and on Wednesday, 14th August 2019 between 1000hrs-1400hrs (10am-2pm). This closure is to facilitate Defence Forces Training exercises."

The Defence Forces Training Centre conducts these road closures annually by restricting movements on routes within and approaching the Curragh Camp. Motorists may have to travel using alternative routes where possible.