Co Kildare Death Notices: Monday, 12 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick Morgan

197, South Circular Road, Dublin / Athy, Kildare



(Late of Ballyroe, Athy). Deeply regretted by his loving partner Eileen, daughter Cathy, brothers, sisters, grandson Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Walter Alexander SKOYLES

Clane, Kildare / Raheny, Dublin



Peacfully at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Loving husband of Thelma for 62 years and dear father of Lesley (Sutton), Karen (Clayton), Tracey (Dunlop) and the late baby David. He will be sadly missed and lovingly rembered by his family, his grandchildren Peter, Douglas, Martin, Sam, Mark, Georgia, Isobella and Rex, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and his late sister May's partner Jeff, sons-in-law David and Angus, extended family, friends and his faithful friend Misty.

Funeral Service on Thursday, 15th August, at 11 am in St. David's Church of Ireland, Naas followed by burial in Maudlings Cemetery, Naas.

"SAFE HOME"

The death has occurred of Paddy Byrne

Commonstown, Moone, Kildare



BYRNE (Commonstown, Moone, Co. Kildare) August 11th, 2019, Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, children Bernadette, Billy and Padraic, brothers John and Mick, sister Rosie, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Niamh, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren Seán and Hugh, nieces nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R14 HX75) from 3pm on Monday afternoon with prayers at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Tuesday morning to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private Tuesday morning please.