New pop-up shop selling sportswear opens in Newbridge

A unique pop-up shop selling an array of sportswear has recently opened in Newbridge

Town.

‘Bermuda’, is located at the former premises of Benetton (beside Eddie Rocket's) at The Courtyard Shopping

Centre, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, recently opened last Monday, 4 August.

The store sells sports and active wear for men and women including t-shirts, jeggings, shorts, and more.

It is understood that the pop-up shop will remain in the area for the next couple of weeks.

‘Bermuda’ is open Monday-Saturday, 10-5pm.