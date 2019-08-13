Nine patients waiting for beds at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 9 patients waiting for beds at Naas General Hospital according to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures.

There are 5 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility, which is down from 17 patients without beds yesterday.

Nationwide 440 admitted patients are waiting for beds today, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 309 are waiting in the emergency department, while 131 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 59, Cork University Hospital at 51, St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny at 39, and Sligo University Hospital at 34.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.