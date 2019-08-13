Beautiful 5-bed bungalow near Nurney with expansion potential for €345,000

This charming bungalow on the Kildare side of Nurney village includes a converted garage/home office for an asking price of €345,000.

AMove Properties are pleased to present to the market ‘Avondale House’, Blackditch, Nurney, Co Kildare. Avondale House is a super property, on a mature site of 0.23 hectares or just over half an acre (c. 0.59 acres) displaying an immaculate tasteful interior.

It is described by auctioneers AMove Properties as a ‘home that will suit families or parties looking for 'drop your bags' - no work required.’

Built in 2004 this is a spacious well-appointed 5-bed dormer bungalow, (2 of which are attic bedrooms) and 2 bathrooms, an entrance hallway, lounge area, kitchen/dining room, and a home office.

This fine property also has a superb 2 storey detached home office currently used as additional living space. Outside there is an enviable south-facing enclosed rear garden offering plenty of open space.



Tucked away off the main road in a cul de sac of just 5 homes, this charming property will suit an array of discerning buyers, for its peaceful, convenient location and its wonderful south facing orientation to rear.





Positioned on the Kildare side of Nurney village, just 10 minutes' drive from Kildare Town and the M7 at junction 13, where Kildare Village shopping outlet is also situated. For commuters not wishing to drive, there are trainline options at Kildare town, Athy & Newbridge.

Coming with high speed broadband and a converted garage (with office planning) it is ideal for anyone wishing to work from home.

Early viewing is highly recommended and to book an appointment contact AMove Properties Kildare Town on 045 542 141 and more images at www.daft.ie