Co Kildare Death Notices: Wednesday, 14 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Con (Tony) Cullinane

Rathmore, Kildare / Ballineen, Cork



Cullinane Con (Tony) ex E.S.B. Rathmore Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Shanaway, Ballineen, Co. Cork. August 13th 2019. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rosaline, cherished father of Anne-Marie, David, Shane and Tony and adored grandad to Ruari, Cara, Rowan, Senan and Ellie. Will be sadly missed by his brother T.J., sister Angela and by all his extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington (W91YN79) on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving on Friday to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Eadestown for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box at the Funeral Home and the Church.

The death has occurred of Maureen Fox (née Grace)

Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare



Maureen Fox (nee Grace) Ashgrove, Derrinturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare, August 11th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Sean, loving mother of John, Patrick, Jimmy, Jane and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

Maureen will be reposing at her family home on Thrusday and Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Requiem Mass on Saturday August 17th at 2pm in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn (W91 XN35) followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne Kirwan (née Weldon)

Gurteenoona, Monasterevin, Kildare



(Formerly Station House, Monasterevin). Wife of the Late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Philomena Madigan's residence, Gurteenoona, Monasterevin (Eir Code W34 DR79) from 2pm on Thursday afternoon wirh Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.15am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. House private Friday morning please

The death has occurred of Patrick Morgan

197, South Circular Road, Dublin / Athy, Kildare



(Late of Ballyroe, Athy). Deeply regretted by his loving partner Eileen, daughter Cathy, brothers, sisters, grandson Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Brian O'Boyle

Naas, Kildare / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Brian O'Boyle, Naas, Co. Kildare / Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly, Saturday 10th of August. Predeceased by his father Gerry and nephew Rían Shortall. Dearly missed by his loving wife Ruth, son Jim, daughter Orla, mother Mary, sisters Aileen Conlon (Carrick on Shannon), Grainne Boyce (Dublin) and Sheelagh Shortall (Dublin), brothers Sean (Carrick on Shannon) and Darragh (Leitrim Village), mother in law Bertha Patterson, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, large circle of friends and work colleagues (Bus Eireann)

Reposing at his mother's residence, Park Drive, Carrick on Shannon, on Wednesday, 14th of August, from 4pm to 9pm with removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick on Shannon, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning, please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The death has occurred of Walter Alexander SKOYLES

Clane, Kildare / Raheny, Dublin



Peacfully at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Loving husband of Thelma for 62 years and dear father of Lesley (Sutton), Karen (Clayton), Tracey (Dunlop) and the late baby David. He will be sadly missed and lovingly rembered by his family, his grandchildren Peter, Douglas, Martin, Sam, Mark, Georgia, Isobella and Rex, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and his late sister May's partner Jeff, sons-in-law David and Angus, extended family, friends and his faithful friend Misty.

Funeral Service on Thursday, 15th August, at 11 am in St. David's Church of Ireland, Naas followed by burial in Maudlings Cemetery, Naas.

"SAFE HOME"

The death has occurred of Dr. Angeline Gabriel Smith

Tubberyquin, Ballyneety, Limerick / Athy, Kildare



Late of 'Ivy Bush', Barrowhouse, Athy.

Daughter of the late Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Remi, son Jules, mother Anna, brothers Andrew, Paul and Peter, sisters Catherine, Anna, Lisa and Carol, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse, between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesday evening. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church (Barrowhouse) at 12 noon on Wednesday afternoon. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Milford Care Centre, Limerick.