Road works commence in Clane
Traffic management and detour in place until Friday
Works being carried out at at Ballinakill cross roads to Longwood (Lally’s Cross).
Kildare County Council has announced that works will be carried out at Ballinakill cross roads to Longwood (Lally's Cross).
Full traffic management and detour in place until Friday 16 August 2019 to facilitate necessary Road works.
Delays are to be expected, your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted.
