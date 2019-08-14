Gardai in Naas appealing for information after home burgled

Gardai in Naas are investigating a burglary in the Naas area last Friday, 9 August, in which entry was forcibly gained to a property.

It is understood that the incident happened in Lakelands, Naas, last Friday evening between 7.30pm and 8pm.

Three or four males were reportedly seen running away from the home after they were disturbed by the returning homeowner.

A patio door to the rear of the property was also smashed in the burglary.

It is understood that the males then fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to get in contact with Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or any local garda station.