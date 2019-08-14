19 patients without beds at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 19 patients receing treatment on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, according to figures released by the INMO's Trolley Watch figures.

It is understood that 15 patients are in the emergency department and 4 patients are on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

Nationwide there are 495 admitted patients waiting for beds at hospitals across the country, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 345 are waiting in the emergency department, while 150 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.



The worst-hit hospitals today are:University Hospital Limerick at 54, Cork University Hospital at 42, Sligo University Hospital at 40, St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny at 40, Tallaght University Hospital at 32, and South Tipperary General Hospital at 30.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space