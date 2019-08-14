Man (50s) dies following work place accident at Dublin's North Docks

Gardai are investigating the death of a man at Dublin’s North Docks following a workplace accident this morning.

It is understood that a man aged in his mid 50s, was injured following an incident at around 10.30am, Independent.ie is reporting.

Emergency services were alerted and the man’s body was later removed to the local mortuary where a post mortem examination will take place.

Both the Gardai and the Health and Safety Authority have launched investigations into the man's death.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardai are investigating the death of a man (mid 50s) that occurred on the North Docks, at approximately 10.30 this morning. The deceased male was fatally injured following a work placed accident and his body has been removed to the mortuary where a post mortem will take place.

"The HSA have been notified and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court."

A spokesman for the HSA added: "The incident has been reported to us and we have launched an investigation. Inspectors from the HSA are on-site today."