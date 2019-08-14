Chance of isolated showers on the way for Co Kildare tonight

Showers will become isolated tonight and a few clear spells will develop for Co Kildare tonight, according to Met Eireann.

Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate or fresh westerly winds.

Tomorrow, Thursday will be mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures will reach 19 to 21 degrees, with moderate westerly winds backing to the southwest later in the day.

Thursday night: Rain will become widespread and persistent overnight with heavy falls in places. It will become windy too with fresh to strong southerly winds developing.

The rain will clear western areas by morning and winds will veer westerly as the rain moves through. Lowest temperatures overnight of 11 to 14 degrees.