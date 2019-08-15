Co Kildare Death Notices: Thursday, 15 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Seamus Connolly

Mainham, Clane, Kildare



Connolly, Seamus, Mainham, Clane, Co.Kildare, August 14th 2019, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, daughters Jackie, Sandra and Linda, sons Paddy and Seamie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, Co. Kildare on Thursday from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Reposing on Friday from 4pm at Reillys Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, with removal at 6:45pm to Clane Parish Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Phil Doyle

Spencer Court, Rathangan, Kildare



Formerly of Lullymore.

Peacefully at Beechpark Nursing Home, Dunmurray, Kildare Town surrounded by his loving family.

Brother of the late Dan and Maire.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Billy, daughters Catherine, Brigid and Muriel, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Tom and Ned, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Phil rest in peace.

Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home from 3 o’clock on Friday with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Lullymore Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Noeleen Walsh (née Melia)

Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Crossmorris.

Wife of the late Matt.

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noeleen Rest in Peace

Reposing at her son Martin's house, Beechgrove, Kildare Town, from 2pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 12-30pm to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “the Friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in house and church.

The death has occurred of Con (Tony) Cullinane

Rathmore, Kildare / Ballineen, Cork



Cullinane Con (Tony) ex E.S.B. Rathmore Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Shanaway, Ballineen, Co. Cork. August 13th 2019. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rosaline, cherished father of Anne-Marie, David, Shane and Tony and adored grandad to Ruari, Cara, Rowan, Senan and Ellie. Will be sadly missed by his brother T.J., sister Angela and by all his extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington (W91YN79) on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving on Friday to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Eadestown for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box at the Funeral Home and the Church.

The death has occurred of Maureen Fox (née Grace)

Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare



Maureen Fox (nee Grace) Ashgrove, Derrinturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare, August 11th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Sean, loving mother of John, Patrick, Jimmy, Jane and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

Maureen will be reposing at her family home on Thursday and Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Requiem Mass on Saturday August 17th at 2pm in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn (W91 XN35) followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne Kirwan (née Weldon)

Gurteenoona, Monasterevin, Kildare



(Formerly Station House, Monasterevin). Wife of the Late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Philomena Madigan's residence, Gurteenoona, Monasterevin (Eir Code W34 DR79) from 2pm on Thursday afternoon wirh Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.15am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. House private Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Patrick Morgan

197, South Circular Road, Dublin / Athy, Kildare



(Late of Ballyroe, Athy). Deeply regretted by his loving partner Eileen, daughter Cathy, brothers, sisters, grandson Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Brian O'Boyle

Naas, Kildare / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Brian O'Boyle, Naas, Co. Kildare / Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly, Saturday 10th of August. Predeceased by his father Gerry and nephew Rían Shortall. Dearly missed by his loving wife Ruth, son Jim, daughter Orla, mother Mary, sisters Aileen Conlon (Carrick on Shannon), Grainne Boyce (Dublin) and Sheelagh Shortall (Dublin), brothers Sean (Carrick on Shannon) and Darragh (Leitrim Village), mother in law Bertha Patterson, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, large circle of friends and work colleagues (Bus Eireann)

Reposing at his mother's residence, Park Drive, Carrick on Shannon, on Wednesday, 14th of August, from 4pm to 9pm with removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick on Shannon, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning, please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.