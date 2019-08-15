A dry, sunny start with scattered showers on the way for Co Kildare today

It'll be dry in most areas this morning and the day overall will have a mix of varying cloud and sunny spells for Co Kildare.

Scattered passing showers will occur too with the odd heavy one possible this afternoon, according to Met Eireann. Highest temperatures 18 to 21 degrees. Moderate to fresh west winds.

A spell of rain overnight with fresh to strong winds. Mild. Minimum temperatures 13 to 15 degrees.

Sunny spells and scattered showers tomorrow, Friday. Isolated heavy ones possible inland. Good dry spells everywhere. Fresh and breezy. Highest temperatures 18 to 20 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, the weather will continue to be unsettled with showers and cooler than normal conditions for this time of year heading into the weekend.