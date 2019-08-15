Gas works taking place overnight in Athy
Traffic control system in place for duration of works
Gas Networks Ireland will be carrying out essential works on the R415 in Athy on Offally street overnight.
It is understood that works will take place between the hours of 7pm tonight and 6.30am on Friday morning.
Traffic control including stop/go will be in place but delays are expected to be short.
Any queries should be directed to Athy MD office at 045 980486.
