New 'wheelchair swing' installed at Clane playground

Kildare County Council has said that a newly installed wheelchair swing is now available for use at Clane playground.

The swing has a lock so the keys and the straps for securing the wheelchair to the swing, are available from the Country Market and Discount Store across the street from the playground.

There will also be a set of straps in a lockable box (same key) beside the swing as well, and that is due to be installed soon.

Additional queries can be made to Parks@kildarecoco.ie