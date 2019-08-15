23 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Theré are currently 23 patients receiving treatement on trolleys at Naas General Hospial today, according to the INMO's Trolley Watch.

There are 19 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility, which is up from 19 yesterday.

Nationwide there are 481 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 340 are waiting in the emergency department, while 141 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.



The worst-hit hospitals today are:University Hospital Limerick at 71, South Tipperary General Hospital at 41,Cork University Hospital – 39, University Hospital Waterford at 33, University Hospital Galway at 32, and Sligo University Hospital at 30.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.