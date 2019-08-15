Co Kildare Death Notices for today Thursday, 15 August, 2019

The death has occurred of George Lamon

5 Pairc Bhride, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, after an illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, children George, Fran, Ger, Paul, Therese and Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Alison, Paul, Aran, Ciaran, Avril, Aoife, Seán and Elise, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors from his residence (Eir Code R14 H970) at 10.30am Saturday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Thomas Scully

Mountrice, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully at Portlaoise General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Husband of the late Mary-Anne and father in law of the late Joe Keane.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Peter, Tommy, Seamus and Des, daughters Margaret, Ellen and Anne-Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Thomas Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey‘s Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare town from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:15am to arrive at the Church of St. Peter and Paul, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

The death has occurred of Seamus Connolly

Mainham, Clane, Kildare



Connolly, Seamus, Mainham, Clane, Co.Kildare, August 14th 2019, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, daughters Jackie, Sandra and Linda, sons Paddy and Seamie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, Co. Kildare on Thursday from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Reposing on Friday from 4pm at Reillys Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, with removal at 6:45pm to Clane Parish Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Phil Doyle

Spencer Court, Rathangan, Kildare



Formerly of Lullymore.

Peacefully at Beechpark Nursing Home, Dunmurray, Kildare Town surrounded by his loving family.

Brother of the late Dan and Maire.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Billy, daughters Catherine, Brigid and Muriel, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Tom and Ned, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Phil rest in peace.

Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home from 3 o’clock on Friday with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Lullymore Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Noeleen Walsh (née Melia)

Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Crossmorris.

Wife of the late Matt.

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noeleen Rest in Peace

Reposing at her son Martin's house, Beechgrove, Kildare Town, from 2pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 12-30pm to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “the Friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in house and church.

The death has occurred of Con (Tony) Cullinane

Rathmore, Kildare / Ballineen, Cork



Cullinane Con (Tony) ex E.S.B. Rathmore Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Shanaway, Ballineen, Co. Cork. August 13th 2019. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rosaline, cherished father of Anne-Marie, David, Shane and Tony and adored grandad to Ruari, Cara, Rowan, Senan and Ellie. Will be sadly missed by his brother T.J., sister Angela and by all his extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington (W91YN79) on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving on Friday to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Eadestown for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box at the Funeral Home and the Church.

The death has occurred of Maureen Fox (née Grace)

Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare



Maureen Fox (nee Grace) Ashgrove, Derrinturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare, August 11th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Sean, loving mother of John, Patrick, Jimmy, Jane and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

Maureen will be reposing at her family home on Thursday and Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Requiem Mass on Saturday August 17th at 2pm in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn (W91 XN35) followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.