Updated GAA Championship Fixtures

A couple of bereavements have forced a few changes

Robert Cribbin

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Updated GAA Championship Fixtures

 

Fri 16 Aug

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 4

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ballyteague V Monasterevan 19:30, Ref: Eamonn Kelly

 

2019 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Section A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Castlemitchell V Grangenolvin 20:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Dermott

 

2019 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Section B

Venue: Kilcullen, Rheban V Robertstown 19:30, Ref: Henry Barrett

 

Sat 17 Aug

Venue: St. Conleth’s Park

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 2 

Venue: St. Conleth’s Park, Naas V St. Laurence's GAA 13.00 Please Note Time Change

 

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 4

Venue: St. Conleth’s Park, Clane V Athy 14.45 Please Note Time Change

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 3

Venue: St. Conleth’s Park, Carbury V Celbridge 16:30, Ref: Kieran Harris

 

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 4

Venue: St. Conleth’s Park, Round Towers V Johnstownbridge 18:15, Ref: Conor Daly

 

Venue: Manguard Plus

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 3

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Sallins V Suncroft GFC 13:45, Ref: Stephen Foley

 

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 1

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Rathangan V St Kevin’s 15:15, Ref: Liam Herbert

 

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 3

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Milltown V Allenwood 18:30, Ref: Billy O Connell

 

Venue: Rathcoffey

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 4 

Venue: Rathcoffey, Kilcullen v Kilcock 14.00 Please Note Venue & Time Change​

 

2019 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Section A

Venue: Rathcoffey, Caragh V Ballymore Eustace 17:00, Ref: Fergus Deveraux

 

Venue: Ballyteague

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 3 

Venue: Ballyteague, Raheens V Confey GAA 18:30 Please Note Venue Change

 

Venue: Straffan

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 

Venue: Straffan, Kill V Leixlip 16:30 Please Note Venue Change​

 

Monday 19 Aug

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 1

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Clogherinkoe v Ellistown 20.15 Please note Time and Date change

          

 

 

 