Updated GAA Championship Fixtures
A couple of bereavements have forced a few changes
Fri 16 Aug
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 4
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ballyteague V Monasterevan 19:30, Ref: Eamonn Kelly
2019 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Section A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Castlemitchell V Grangenolvin 20:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Dermott
2019 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Section B
Venue: Kilcullen, Rheban V Robertstown 19:30, Ref: Henry Barrett
Sat 17 Aug
Venue: St. Conleth’s Park
Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 2
Venue: St. Conleth’s Park, Naas V St. Laurence's GAA 13.00 Please Note Time Change
Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 4
Venue: St. Conleth’s Park, Clane V Athy 14.45 Please Note Time Change
2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 3
Venue: St. Conleth’s Park, Carbury V Celbridge 16:30, Ref: Kieran Harris
2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 4
Venue: St. Conleth’s Park, Round Towers V Johnstownbridge 18:15, Ref: Conor Daly
Venue: Manguard Plus
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 3
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Sallins V Suncroft GFC 13:45, Ref: Stephen Foley
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Rathangan V St Kevin’s 15:15, Ref: Liam Herbert
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 3
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Milltown V Allenwood 18:30, Ref: Billy O Connell
Venue: Rathcoffey
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 4
Venue: Rathcoffey, Kilcullen v Kilcock 14.00 Please Note Venue & Time Change
2019 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Section A
Venue: Rathcoffey, Caragh V Ballymore Eustace 17:00, Ref: Fergus Deveraux
Venue: Ballyteague
2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 3
Venue: Ballyteague, Raheens V Confey GAA 18:30 Please Note Venue Change
Venue: Straffan
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 2
Venue: Straffan, Kill V Leixlip 16:30 Please Note Venue Change
Monday 19 Aug
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Clogherinkoe v Ellistown 20.15 Please note Time and Date change
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on