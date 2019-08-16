KWWSPCA Animal Shelter Open Day – Sunday, August 18, 12-4pm

Lots of novelty entertainment promised next Sunday at the KWWSPCA Open Day. Expect to see great bargains in the Pop-Up Fashion Shop, along with fashion accessories and jewellery.

As well as meeting some of the dogs in the care of the KWWSPCA, crop into Colleen’s Kitty Cottage and meet the centre's cute kittens.

There will be lots of activities for adults and children on Sunday next; in the KWWSPCA main house, there will be a massive book sale as well as the Pop Up Shop for Designer and high end ladies’ fashions.

“In our annex, you will be able to buy teas and light refreshments and there will be face painting for the children (and like-minded adults!),” said Sally McCaffrey of the KWWSPCA.

She added there would be a barbecue and music by Catherine Coates in the garden.

“In our barn and stables, we will have Noah’s Ark, selling a wide range of interesting items that have been donated to the Society, including jewellery, gifts, small household items, novelties and lots of other nice things. There will also be stalls selling items for your pet, including a varied selection of dog beds at very reasonable prices.”

The KWWSPCA Community Cat Carers will have a stall, as will KWWSPCA resident artist and Animal Welfare Officer, Shauna, who will be taking commissions for pet portraits. And ‘Gracie’s Blog’, the full version, will be launched that day! There will also be a cake stall, a bottle stall and a Teddy adoption stall. There will be games organised for the children in the fields and also a children’s painting competition. Free admission and parking.

“So please come along and enjoy the afternoon with the KWWSPCA,” said Sally. “All the money raised will go towards our Shelter Appeal Fund.

"We are all volunteers, we have no paid employees, so almost all the money raised at our fund raising events goes directly to helping animals in need. The KWWSPCA Animal Shelter is located a few kilometres outside Athgarvan on the road towards Twomilehouse, eircode W12 EV60 and it will be well signposted” concluded Sally.

Sunday, August 18 from 12 -4pm