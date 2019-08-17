Fantastic 5-bed home in Kill with garage/recreational area on the market for €550K

This unique 5-bedroom detached home in Kill boasts plenty of space inside and outside, resting on a ½ acre site with a separate garage/recreational area for an asking price of €550,000.

Jordan Auctioneers are delighted to present to the market ‘Alasty’, Kill, Co Kildare.

Situated in a much sought after location in a quiet cul-de-sac in the townsland of Alasty only 2 ½ miles from the M7 Dual Carriageway providing a speedy access to the City. The surrounding towns/villages of Kill 3miles, Sallins 2 ½ miles and Naas 5 ½ miles offer a wide selection of restaurants, pubs, schools, shopping facilities all within easy reach.

Built in 1999 extending to c.2,335 sq. ft. (c.217 sq. m.) of spacious family accommodation presented in good condition throughout with oil fired central heating, PVC woodgrain double glazed windows and extended livingroom with bi folding patio doors providing a lovely bright room overlooking the patio and gardens.

Inside the property consists of 5 good-sized bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (including en suite), a porch, entrance hallway, a sitting room, dining room, and a modern kitchen.

The property is approached by a recessed stone entrance to a tarmacadam forecourt and drive which proceeds to the rear of the house. Standing on c.½ acre site with large rear garden mainly in lawn and sandstone paved patio area all enclosed by mature trees/hedges offering a very private peaceful setting.

Also to the rear is a separate garage/recreational area (suitable for a variety of uses subject to planning permission) containing c.1,320 sq. ft. (c.122.64 sq. m.).

‘Alasty’ is situated in a very peaceful area and it is only a 5 minute drive from Sallins train station providing direct access to the City Centre in under ½ hour.

There are some fine golf courses in the locality for the golfing enthusiast with Killeen, Castlewarden, K-Club, Naas and Palmerstown all closeby.

Early viewing is advised and for more information contact Jordan Auctioneers Newbridge on 045 433 550 and more images at www.daft.ie



