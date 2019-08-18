Calls for traffic calming measures to be introduced to busy Maynooth Road in Straffan

Labour's Emmet Stagg has continued to press Kildare Co. Council to provide Traffic Calming measures on the Maynooth Road, Straffan particularly near the entrance to Straffan Gate Estate, after concerns were raised due to reports of speeding in the area.

For some time, stated Mr. Stagg, a campaign has been ongoing by the Residents Association in Straffan Gate to deal with the problems of speeding near the entrance to the Estate and further towards the village where parents cross the Maynooth Road bringing their children to Straffan National School.

Mr. Stagg stated: "We were successful in having a Special Levy of €25,000 imposed on the development of the lands opposite Straffan Gate for Traffic Calming Measures. The intention of the levy was to cover the possibility of providing a Table Top on the Maynooth Road, Gate Way Signs and Speed Notification Signs further north of the entrance to Straffan Gate

The Municipal Engineer has now advised Mr. Stagg that potential speed reduction measures are currently being investigated for the Maynooth Road, Straffan.

Previously it was indicated that these measures would be in place by late Summer.

In conclusion Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that he was confident that 'traffic calming measures would be provided soon' near the entrance to Straffan Gate Estate on the Maynooth Road, Straffan, and depending on the measures provided, he would see what action might be required further towards the Village.