Naas Roads Policing Unit seize van after driver caught using phone while behind the wheel
Vehicle also had expired Tax, Insurance and CRVT
Pic: An Garda Siochana Twitter
This van was recently spotted in Naas with the driver holding a phone while driving.
When stopped by Naas Roads Policing Unit it was found that the van also had expired Tax/Insurance/CRVT.
According to Gardai, the motorist was issued a fixed charge penalty notice and the van was seized.
A court appearance for the driver is to follow.
