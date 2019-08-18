Naas Roads Policing Unit seize van after driver caught using phone while behind the wheel

Vehicle also had expired Tax, Insurance and CRVT

Kim O'Leary

Reporter:

Kim O'Leary

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

Naas Roads Policing Unit seize van after driver caught using phone while behind the wheel

Pic: An Garda Siochana Twitter

This van was recently spotted in Naas with the driver holding a phone while driving.

When stopped by Naas Roads Policing Unit it was found that the van also had expired Tax/Insurance/CRVT.

According to Gardai, the motorist was issued a fixed charge penalty notice and the van was seized.

A court appearance for the driver is to follow.