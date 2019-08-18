Street party taking place in Moone to welcome Rose of Tralee finalists this Tuesday 20 August

This year's Rose of Tralee contestants will descend upon Co Kildare this coming week as part of the Rose of Tralee tour, and one unmissable event is the Moone-Shine on the Roses Street Party taking place in Moone on Tuesday, 20 August.

The festivities kick off at 11.30am on Tuesday 20 August and everyone is welcome to come and greet the Roses as they visit Timolin and Moone.

The Street Party is being organised by the Moone Ladies and it will see a BBQ, Afternoon Tea and treats for the children, as well as live music from the Lawler family and the Carlow Ukelele Collective.

Come and meet your neighbours and friends and of course the Roses, with delicious food, drinks and live music sure to appeal to all tastes, it'a a street feast not to be missed next Tuesday!

For more information check out Moone-Shine on the Roses and Moone Ladies Facebook pages.