Superb 4-bed home in Caragh with a family room on the market for €415K

This spacious, modern 4-bedroom detached family home in Caragh boasts a sophisticated decor as well as a family room and good-sized gardens for an asking price of €415,000.

Kelly Hudson Properties are delighted to present to the market '26 Gingerstown Park,' Caragh, Naas, Co Kildare.



This beautiful property comes to the market in turnkey condition, having been meticulously maintained by its current owners. Tastefully decorated throughout and extending to c.2070sqft this home offers ample spacious living accommodation to any potential purchaser.

Inside the property comprises of a hall, kitchen/dining, dining room, utility, guest wc, sitting room, family room, bathroom an 4 bedrooms one of which is ensuite.

Outside the property benefits from a mature, South facing rear garden with a patio area, 2 barna sheds, side gates, as well as ample parking for several cars.

Situated in the quaint picturesque village of Caragh, you will find a host of amenities. These include school, shop, church, pub/restaurant and petrol station. For any GAA enthusiast there is also a vibrant GAA club.

The larger town of Naas is only a short drive and the motorway can be accessed here making this property an ideal choice for any commuter.

Viewing is higly recommended and for more information contact Kelly Hudson Properties on 086 806 1800 and check out more images at www.daft.ie