Raven Haven Aviaries comes to Naas Community Library this Wednesday

Raven Haven Aviaries will visit Naas Community Library with their selection of birds on Wednesday, August 21, from 11am as part of Heritage Week 2019.

See beautiful owls up close and learn about our feathered friends.

It's sure to be a hoot for bird enthusiasts!

The event is taking place in Naas Community Library this Wednesday from 11am-12.30.

Admission is free but booking is required.

For more information email naaslib@kildarecoco.ie or call 045 879111.

Event guides available from: https://bit.ly/31u7Vtp and in all local libraries,https://bit.ly/1wwlfsp or call 1850 200 978.